x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Old Shoe trends are back in style!

Men and women dated footwear is making a comeback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Footwear is a big talker these days and here with more on some of the must haves for men and women this spring....is fashion Stylist and Image manager Suzanne Libfraind.  These days it seems comfort is everything and after so many people were working at home it's hard to give that comfort up!


Here are some of the trends in Women and Men’s fashion.

Women’s shoes Trends

Retro clogs in soft neutrals

Macramé design flats

Braided Jute slides

Platforms in vibrant colors

Gladiator lace up heels and flats

Men’s shoes

Birkenstocks in Eva composite

Chukka boots

Bright suede smoking shoes

 For more on trendy footwear visit Dillard.com or SuzanneLibfraind.com

In Other News

In Pain? Call Shane!