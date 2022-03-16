Old Shoe trends are back in style!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Footwear is a big talker these days and here with more on some of the must haves for men and women this spring....is fashion Stylist and Image manager Suzanne Libfraind. These days it seems comfort is everything and after so many people were working at home it's hard to give that comfort up!
Here are some of the trends in Women and Men’s fashion.
Women’s shoes Trends
Retro clogs in soft neutrals
Macramé design flats
Braided Jute slides
Platforms in vibrant colors
Gladiator lace up heels and flats
Men’s shoes
Birkenstocks in Eva composite
Chukka boots
Bright suede smoking shoes
