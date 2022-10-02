Olympic Long Track Speed Skating with Dan Jansen

The Long track event is exciting. The long track occurs on a 400M oval iced track. Two competitors at a time compete. It’s also a competition against the clock. Unlike the Short track, where the fastest person wins, long track is solely based on the fastest time. There are 5 individual events in the long track series from 500M-10000M. There is not a team to help you like in a relay, you are on your own. The long track is about endurance, withstanding the pain in the legs that generally occur throughout a contest. It’s a contest of attrition. This year’s event will be different from most because there are no fans allowed in the arena because of the pandemic. Anything can happen in these event, for example Dan Jansen was slated to win the 500M long track race an didn’t. He ended up winning gold in the 1000M.