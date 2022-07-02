Olympic short track with Dan Jansen

Short track is a race that happens on a hockey rink. The competitor may do disciplines of 500M, 100M and 1500M and a 3000M relay. The one major difference is that you are competing in a heat of four or five speed skater and it is not based on your time but who wins the race. The top 2 racers will advance from quarterfinals to semi-finals until there is a final heat and then the racers will battle for gold in the finale. The short track event is exciting and full of strategy because the racers will be jockeying for position, by sitting, drafting and pushing and pulling to gain an advantage as they pass each other. Often times there are penalties and disqualifications. Your Olympic dreams can blow up right before your eyes if you are pushed and fall or if you gain position by impeding, pushing, and or tripping your opponents. There is plenty of actions and the speed and drama makes for an exciting event.