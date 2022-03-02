Olympic Speed Skater Dan Jansen talks about the opening ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — OLYMPIC excitement is heating up!

Some competitions are already underway...and the opening ceremony mere hours away. Speed skater Dan Jansen went to four Olympics. He says "his first olympics in 1984 was the best he felt at the openiong ceremony." The opening ceremony was even better than the gold medal he receive because of the pride he had representing the country. "Seeing the ceremony ,the athletes, the flag of your country behind you and all the other country makes you feel so good." "And somehow I felt that all the other athletes were experiencing the sane feelings" said Jansen. The opening ceremony is an incredible experience.





