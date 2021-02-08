Olympics bring mental health front and center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simone Biles is making headlines for stepping aside in the Olympic games to get her mind straight. It's a struggle not only for athletes, but for others as well. Juliet Kuehnle from Sun counseling and wellness weighs in to help us understand that mental health is a subject that we must give our undivided attention. Olympic athletes are under tremendous pressure to win at any cost, to bring home the gold medals and to meet the expectations of a patriotic public, who wants to boast that they are number one. Kuehnle says " the societal expectations of winning at any cost is too much for anybody."

She in fact says "the bravest thing someone struggling can do is to set boundaries, say No and put yourself first." These actions are not the actions of someone quitting but someone being courageous. Kuehnle suggest some tips to help you if you are struggling, first, Don’t people please! You are under no obligation to make others feel satisfied or happy at the expense of your well being. Next give your self permission to say No. If I push this and it feels too risky then its okay not to proceed. "Prioritize your mental health , don’t get tied to the identity of what you do. See your self as human first, you and we are more than just your sport" say Kuehnle. Finally get out of your head, what you are feeling or thinking is not necessarily true, take time out for yourself, the more you take care of yourself the better you will be. For more information visit Suncounselingandwellness.com