Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Conclave in Charlotte this weekend

Events planned throughout the weekend, around town and at The Charlotte Convention Center

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a big weekend for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. they're holding their 2022 Conclave in Charlotte this weekend.

On Friday, Trajaun Warren, and DeAndre Collins, Omegas from UNC Charlotte stopped by Charlotte Today, to tell us more about their Fraternity and the big event taking place in The QC this weekend, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

They tell us, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is a service minded organization, filled with members who like to get involved with the community.

According to the fraternity's website: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically black college.

On the evening of November 17, 1911, Omega Psi Phi was founded inside the Science Building (later renamed Thirkield Hall) at Howard University located in Washington, D.C. The founders were three undergraduates — Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. Joining them was their faculty adviser, Ernest Everett Just.

From the initials of the Greek phrase meaning, "friendship is essential to the soul", the name Omega Psi Phi was derived. That phrase was selected as the motto.

Their goal according to Warren and Collins, is to create civic minded members of society, who help anyone who comes in contact with them.

This weekend the conclave with include meetings, and workshops on how they can best serve their communities and further the growth of the Fraternity and its' members. Collins telling our Eugene Robinson, as Fraternity members "we believe in lifting others as we climb, to reach the highest points of ourselves."

They will also have fellowship events, different day part events, and cookouts to serve the community but also fellowship with one another.

For people watching at home, Collins says if there's one "take away" people get after seeing their segment it's:

"having a better understanding of the organization, that people often have a false perception of who we are, based on the undergrad experience, and they lose sight of fact we are a service based organization that advances the community in a lot of different ways."

"Stepping" is also a big part of their organization. Warren says "it's something we definitely love to take part in...we do it any chance we get...we step, march, hop... any time we can."

You can check out the Omegas step show by getting tickets at: clave22.eventbrite.com

Notifications will be sent out on social media throughout the weekend. To learn more about Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. head to oppf.org/about/

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.