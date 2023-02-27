Turn your trauma into power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Both Nigel and Zach had suffered the pain of loss and loneliness. They both also had unique life experiences that they knew the world would benefit from hearing. Yet, for years, they both struggled to communicate that pain and experience to others without making them cringe or or their eyes glaze over. Even when we would try our very best to express our messages powerfully into other people’s minds and hearts, it always seemed like our meaning would get lost along the way. They learned the ancient craft of storytelling and it’s modern superpower to transform socially isolating pain into connective communal power.



Once Upon a Trauma is there to help you turn your socially isolating suffering, or singular life experience, into communal connective power. Their workshop provides a secure and supportive environment for you to learn, try, fail, grow and try again without fear of shame or rejection. Their process empowers you to transform your existentially isolating pain into connective communal power.