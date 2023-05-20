ONE Fest is this weekend

Celebrating Yoga, Arts & CommUNITY!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s Annual Yoga, Music and Arts Festival, ONE Fest is back this weekend, celebrating yoga, arts & commUNITY!

According to the ONE Fest website, ONE Fest is proud to be a diverse community representing the beauty of our Queen City. It is important to us that all humans are seen and honored, no matter their age, gender, sexual orientation, body type, and walk of life. They say they have worked hard to assemble a lineup that is accessible, fun, and represents a wide variety of healing practices. The teachers and contributors reflect the collective energy and vibrant culture that the community has to offer.

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 9:30 am to 11pm

Location: Lenny Boy Brewery in Southend: 3000 S Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28217.

For more information, visit OneFestNC.com

