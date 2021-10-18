Opendoor is helping home sellers here in Charlotte

Many sellers are also buyers - Opendoor is a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.

Opendoor also recently introduced self-guided home walkthroughs, helping sellers complete a home assessment even more quickly. A typical home inspection can take between two to four hours and can require the seller and buyer, in addition to the inspector, to be present. With Opendoor, customers can choose how they’d like to conduct their home assessment after receiving their preliminary instant offer: Walkthrough their home with an Opendoor representative over live video or record video and take photos on their time when it’s convenient.