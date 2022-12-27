The oldest opera contest, is holding a pre-selection event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership with AsLiCo, the oldest opera contest - that seeks to find young and emerging talent. This year, the competition's 74th year, AsLiCo will cross European borders for the first time ever and hold a pre-selection event right here in Charlotte.

According to their website, Opera Carolina performs in Charlotte's premiere venues: the Belk and Knight Theaters. Center City Charlotte offers great options for dining, lodging and parking – all within walking distance to the theater.

There are a lot of exciting shows coming up for Opera Carolina in the upcoming season, including "Porgy and Bess" in January 2023. If you are interested in getting tickets and finding out more about the shows coming up, visit their website at OperaCarolina.org

