Operation Safe Street encourages safe driving and practices during the holiday season

This time of year, there's often a spike in drinking, and driving under the influence - due to celebrations, gatherings and reunions

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season sees a spike in drinking due to celebrations, gatherings and reunions. Because of the increase in drinking, there is also an increase in drunk driving; the winter holiday months see the most drunk driving incidents. Holiday spikes in drunk driving encouraged the formation of Operation Safe Street.

Mecklenburg County ABC Board and Law Enforcement Division established the Operation Safe Streets program because they believe the tragedy of an alcohol-related crash is completely preventable. Each year in Mecklenburg County, thousands of Driving While Impaired (DWI) charges are prosecuted.

Arrest is not their purpose during this operation. They will offer them a safe ride home, either by getting a friend/relative to agree to pick them up, or by Taxi with a free ride voucher.

The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board Law Enforcement Division is the largest local ABC Law Enforcement Department in the State.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.