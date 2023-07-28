Optimist Hall offers broad range of delicious food options

No passport required: enjoy food from around the world at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, we were on the road again, this week's stop for Charlotte Today: Optimist Hall in Charlotte. From it's rich history, to its' amazing food selection, there's truly something for everyone.

Our guide for "everything Optimist Hall"...Bernie Smith, the property manager. Smith tells us: "it’s a place where you don’t need to go far to experience international cuisine. You’ll will see families sitting sometimes 8 or more enjoying very different foods at the same table.”

Optimist's Food Hall has tons of dining options, some cool bars, and fun specialty shops. It’s a place where you can hang by yourself or with some good pals.

Previously called Highland Park Gingham Mill and Highland Park Mill #1, Optimist Hall was originally home to Charlotte’s largest textile mill. Built in 1892, the plant's signature smokestack was added three years later to service a boiler room. By the early 1900s, the Highland Park Manufacturing Company, which also owned Highland Park Mills No. 2 and 3 had become the nation’s third-largest producer of gingham. The prominent mill became a focal point of Charlotte's booming textile industry which, at its height, saw 771 mills and 10 million spindles operating within 75 miles of the city. “Now Optimist Hall is a booming attraction here in the Uptown area” says Smith.

On Friday's show, Eugene found not passport is needed, to enjoy food from around the world.

First Stop:

Enat Ethiopian

Enjoy the Ethiopian experience as you taste and sample foods using your hands. Immerse your self in the rich culture as you sample the Ethiopian platter.

Their Optimist Hall menu features classic dishes like the stuffed pastry Sambusa, the stir-fried meat and veggies Tibs, and the spongy bread Injera.

Traditional sides include the red lentil stew Miser, the cabbage and carrots dish Tikel Gomen, and string beans Fosolia. There also are vegan and vegetarian options, sandwiches, and family platters.

Their stall also features Ethiopian art, plus seating on either side for family-style dining.

Next we were on to...

Zukku Sushi Burrito Bowl

It's Sushi is made by YOU!

At Zukku, they say rice is the canvas... whether you want it as a roll, a burrito, or in a bowl; add only the freshest and highest quality ingredients available to make your own edible art.

Not feeling creative? Don't worry, you can choose from our selection of curated specialty rolls, burritos, or bowls.

From there we moved on to:

El Thrifty CLT

A modern Mexican cantina and upscale gaming destination that combines craft cocktails and authentic cuisine with classic games and unique entertainment.

Enjoy an authentic Mexican meal and drinks as you play games like Skeet Ball with family and friends or relax out on the cool patio as you swing in our hanging chairs.

Mon-Thurs 4pm - 11pm

Fri-Sat 11am - 12am

Sun 11am - 10pm

To learn more head to optimisthall.com

