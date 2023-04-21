Oracle can help you navigate it all

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

New research reveals that the overwhelming data we are faced with each day is clouding our judgment to make decisions and causing spikes in anxiety. 78% of Americans say they are getting bombarded with more data than ever before. Renowned data scientist and New York Times best-selling author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz joined Charlotte Today on Friday to discuss and give tips on how we can manage the data we are faced with each day.

The survey said that a lot of people don't know what to do with all this data and end up tossing it to the side. The digital age collects more data than we've ever had.

You can find more information online at Oracle.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.