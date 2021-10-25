Order your groceries from the palm of your hand

Compare Foods Charlotte allows you to order your groceries ahead on their website or their app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a busy time of year, but Compare Foods Charlotte can help make it a little easier on us.

You can now order the best produce, meat, seafood, and international from a new online shopping experience or the app! Find great food at great prices and have it delivered to you or pick up your order on your way home. Create shopping lists, save favorite items, and shop the weekly ad all without stepping foot in the store.

Get inspired with new recipes and cooking videos that are released every month.

The app is available in the app store for both Apple and Android phones.

Check out compareclt.com. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!