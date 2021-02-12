Original Mattress Factory supports Magical Toy Drive

This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
The Salvation Army's Magical Toy Drive is underway. Our partners at Original Mattress Factory are helping to collect toys and support the drive. Original Mattress Factory is a local company that's been in business nearly 30 years. Their mattresses are all hand built, right here in Charlotte. Robert Odom says it's important for their company to give back to the community. Original Mattress Factory is an employee owned company.
To make a monetary donation to the Magical Toy Drive visit wcnc.com/toys.
Or drop off a new unwrapped toy at any Charlotte area Belk stores.