Original Penguin Restaurant sign, part of new exhibit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight is a big night for the Plaza Midwood Library, they're opening their "Signs & Times Plaza Midwood" exhibit.

The unique exhibit, is a collaboration with the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association, the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, & WhirlyPig Design.

According to the library, the exhibit, features the famous Penguin sign, historic photographs and signs from Plaza Midwood neighborhood businesses, is set to become a permanent fixture at the branch.

On Thursday, we got a sneak peak of some of the signs on "Charlotte Today."

