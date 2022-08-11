Outdoor Explorer Day at Rescue Ranch

Enjoy a fun filled day at Rescue Ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal lovers we got you covered. Rescue Ranch is hosting its' "Outdoor Explorers Day!" This Friday. Here to give us an inside look is Leslie Smith, along with Hiccup the Hedgehog and Stu the Leopard Gecko!

Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch's 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground. Admission is $5 per person with children one and under free. In honor of Veterans Day, active-duty military members and veterans are free with ID. All proceeds from the Outdoor Explorers Day benefit the nonprofit animal welfare organization which promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.