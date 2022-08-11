Outdoor Explorer Day at Rescue Ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal lovers we got you covered. Rescue Ranch is hosting its' "Outdoor Explorers Day!" This Friday. Here to give us an inside look is Leslie Smith, along with Hiccup the Hedgehog and Stu the Leopard Gecko!
Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch's 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground. Admission is $5 per person with children one and under free. In honor of Veterans Day, active-duty military members and veterans are free with ID. All proceeds from the Outdoor Explorers Day benefit the nonprofit animal welfare organization which promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.
Rescue Ranch is a great place for families and kids. Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization conveniently located off of 77 in Statesville, North Carolina just over the Davie County border and sits on 87 acres. Rescue Ranch's focus is humane education by offering programs that will develop and enhance the learning process of respect, empathy and compassion for animals. With over 70 plus critters, Rescue Ranch has a number of animals that are a part of its humane education programs. Guests are welcome to tour the facility by appointment, meet the animals, register for humane education classes, volunteer, donate, and more. Head to RescueRanch.com for more information.