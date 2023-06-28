Outdoor Summer Entertaining Tips - sponsored by Limor Media

Healthy snacks and hacks, zero sugar fit, and remedies for summer bug bites Limor Suss has you covered

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's hard to believe, the Fourth of July is next week. This morning we were joined by Lifestyle contributor , Limor Suss to talk 4th of July essentials and healthy summer eats.

This time of year - most people want to spend as much time outside as possible - with very little time wasted in the kitchen.

That's why Suss was quick to share her summer hack, telling us: "my ultimate kitchen hack is using Dorot Gardens, which a flashed frozen pre-portioned garlic and herbs."

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Another one of her favorites, Suss tell us are Envy Apples.

Whether sliced on top of salad, served on a platter with your favorite cheese or eaten "au naturel", Envy apple makes the experience so much more memorable and remarkable for you and the ones you love.

Summer for many people, also means the perfect time to travel.

Light + Fit introduces a new product to its Zero Sugar line with Zero Sugar Drinks.

Lastly Limor shared more on The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover and Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool combo pack is available for under $20, including free shipping, on BugBiteThing.com and Amazon.com. Both products can also be purchased individually.

To find more great hacks and recipes from Limor head to limor.tv or follow here on instagram @limorsuss

Sponsored by Limor Media

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.