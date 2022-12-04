Outside cleaning made easy with Baker Softwash

Our spring cleaning focus continues with Shawn Baker from Baker Softwash. Typically during this time of year, the average home builds up a lot of algae and debris. Our services include a lower pressure but high volume soft wash to remove the algae and debris. Our product is also environmentally friendly. You can rest assure there are no harsh chemicals polluting the environment. All our technicians are properly vetted by a third party to make sure they are skilled and professional when cleaning your home. The process can take from 1 hour to 1 day or longer depending on the needs of the client and how big the job is. We have a special offer for those viewing the show. Get a free window cleaning with a purchase of a home wash. Baker Softwash has also given back to the community with there partnership with the Ronald McDonald House. For more information visit Softwash.com



