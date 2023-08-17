Over fifty varieties of Apples sponsored by J&M Farms

Apples, apples and more! Get a delicious variety of apples from J&M Farms. J & M Farms is a family-owned and operated farm located in Hendersonville, NC. And here with more is Cheryl Mcgraw from J&M Farms. The Farm specializes in growing over 150 acres of new and heirloom varieties of apples and peaches. They have over fifty variety of apples that all have their own unique taste that our customers love. “Our apple are juicy and delicious” says Mcgraw. She adds “We have apples for eating and apples for baking amazing, pies.” Apples are not the only thing we serve at the farm. Besides the apples there are peaches, Fresh Apple Cider, Apple Sauce, Jellies, Jam, Preserves and local Honey to name few. There is plenty of fun for families as they come and visit J&M Farms. Come and throw… pumpkins! “At J&M Farms you’ll not only be able to purchase delicious apples but also get educated on the process of making of apples” says Mcgraw. She adds “ Our retail and wholesale facility is located 2.5 miles from I-26 headed towards Chimney Rock and Lake Lure.” “We look forward to seeing you at the farm."