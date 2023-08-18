Overcoming Challenges to Homeownership and How to Drive Neighborhood Stability in Minority Communities, sponsored by Wells Fargo

Homeownership is central to building wealth

Homeownership is central to building your own wealth but has been out of reach for many minority families due to systemic inequalities in housing and finance. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2023 the homeownership rate for non-Hispanic White households is 74.4% compared to 45.8% Black households, and 49.7% for Hispanic households.

Rulon Washington, the East Region Vice President of Mortgage Sustainability, joined Charlotte Today to discuss the barriers to homeownership, including coming up with the down payment and what’s being done to help bridge the gap. There is also an all-new grant program that aims to drive economic growth, sustainable homeownership, and neighborhood stability in minority communities.

For more information, visit WellsFargo.com/HomeGrant.

