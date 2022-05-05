Overnight Sticky Buns...Delicious!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jill Aker Ray has an easy and incredibly delicious dessert that you can make for a Mother’s Day Gift. Jill’s first cookbook, Tutu’s Table, is dedicated to her mom and includes the homemade and time consuming recipe of homemade dough, that used to be prepared with love by her grandmother for Sunday breakfast. For more recipe and where you can purchase Tutu’s Table visit ChefJillAkerRay.com. Here is her recipe.
Overnight Sticky Buns
Makes: 18 sticky buns
18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Dash of salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 T pure maple syrup (optional)
1 cup pecans or favorite nuts
Cooking spray
Instructions
Makes one batch in large Bundt pan or two batches of 9 in round pie plates.
Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray. Place frozen rolls into pan. Melt butter in microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using). Mix thoroughly and pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls into pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft free place on counter or use bread proof function in oven for 6-8 hours to rise. Go to bed and set the coffee and be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and place pan in the oven for 15 -30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Allow sticky buns to rest in the pan for 5 minutes; next invert into a large plate and enjoy!