Overnight Sticky Buns...Delicious!

Sticky buns are easy to make

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jill Aker Ray has an easy and incredibly delicious dessert that you can make for a Mother’s Day Gift. Jill’s first cookbook, Tutu’s Table, is dedicated to her mom and includes the homemade and time consuming recipe of homemade dough, that used to be prepared with love by her grandmother for Sunday breakfast. For more recipe and where you can purchase Tutu’s Table visit ChefJillAkerRay.com. Here is her recipe.

Overnight Sticky Buns

Makes: 18 sticky buns

18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dash of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 T pure maple syrup (optional)

1 cup pecans or favorite nuts

Cooking spray

Instructions

Makes one batch in large Bundt pan or two batches of 9 in round pie plates.

Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray. Place frozen rolls into pan. Melt butter in microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using). Mix thoroughly and pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls into pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft free place on counter or use bread proof function in oven for 6-8 hours to rise. Go to bed and set the coffee and be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat!