Ideas for a SPACEtacular Family Watch Party

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Shares Out-of- this-World Recipes

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Just when it feels like the summer adventures are winding down, a hero appears to save the day. The galaxy’s favorite Space Ranger is traveling into homes to rescue families from the end-of-summer blues.

The digital release of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear gives families an opportunity to get cosmically creative as they settle in to watch together. What better way to blast off from Lightyear to Schoolyear than planning a space-themed watch party? In more “egg-citing” news, the forces at Eggland’s Best and Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear have teamed up to give families the chance to enter the “Eggland’s Best Superior Hero Sweepstakes” to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their movie watching experience.

For more information on these products and the big prize, go online to EBFamilySweeps.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.