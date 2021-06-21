Former NFL player talks about how he got pain relief

If you suffer from aches and pains, Neogenix has a procedure called stem cell therapy they'd like to tell you about. Dr. James Altizer, medical director of Neogenix, says stem cell therapy is "revolutionizing the treatment of arthritis and joint pain. Up until now, all the treatments out there for arthritis just cover up the pain. Treatments like cortisone shots and gel shots". Altizer says stem cell therapy actually heals the damage done to a joint by arthritis.