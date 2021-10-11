Symptoms and treatments for painful periods

What women can do if painful periods are disrupting their lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study done by the American Academy of Family Physicians shows that more than 80 percent of women experience primary dysmenorrhea - more commonly known as period pain. Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones of Novant Health Women’s Sexual Health and Wellness says primary dysmenorrhea is defined as cramping pain in the lower abdomen occurring just before or during menstruation, in the absence of other diseases such as endometriosis.

Period pain can present as a cluster of symptoms that may include bloating, constipation or diarrhea, cramping, mood changes, irritability, migraines, fatigue, cravings, anxiety, and insomnia, all of which are related to your body’s response to hormonal fluctuations.

Treatments for painful periods vary, depending on severity of pain, lifestyle and personal choice. For some women, taking an oral birth control can help reduce pain. For others, taking over the counter pain relievers suffice.

In addition, for most women, minimizing period pain can be aided by paying greater attention to physical wellness through sleep, nutrition, exercise and hydration.

Here are a few foods that those who experience painful periods might want to avoid:

Caffeine: Caffeine causes blood vessels to constrict, including the ones that supply blood to the uterus, which can make cramps even more killer. Caffeine may also increase irritability, which is usually the last thing you need this time of the month.

Alcohol: When it comes to your period problems, alcohol makes everything worse. Alcohol inhibits hormone regulation, so it can intensify both PMS and cramping. It also slows the emptying of the stomach, potentially increasing bloating. Alcohol is dehydrating, so it can cause you to retain even more water, and you could end up with a hangover and PMS.

Salt: Salty foods only exacerbates bloating, by increasing water retention.

Red meat and dairy: Contain arachidonic acids that stimulate prostaglandins and intensify cramps. It is common for women to crave iron-rich foods pre-menstrually, but you can get your fix from veggie-based sources like chickpeas, beans and lentils.

Sugar and refined carbohydrates: All inflammatory foods will make your PMS and cramping worse, but perhaps the biggest red flags are sugar and refined carbohydrates. They contribute to fatigue and bloating, and can impact estrogen, testosterone, and serotonin levels. Because they also impact blood sugar regulation, carbs can worsen the highs and lows of your PMS mood swings.

That doesn’t leave much, right? Here are a few healing indulgences that can make your period more bearable:

Avocado: Avocado is great for satisfying fat cravings in a healthier way. Plus, avocado contains plenty of potassium (more than a banana) which can help reduce cramping.

Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which is a great mineral for helping to decrease cramps. Eating chocolate can also release serotonin, which increases feelings of wellbeing.