Pandemic puppies are adult dogs now

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a dramatic rise in pet adoptions. Now, over a year later, “pandemic puppies” have become fully grown dogs, and many pet owners are caring for adult dogs for the first time.
Disease prevention is a huge part of caring for fully grown dogs, and this includes regular flea and tick medication. And, as the nation slowly returns back to “normal” with families returning to school and work on a regular basis, it is important now more than ever to be vigilant in caring for their pets.