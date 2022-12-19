A delicious recipe from Chef Andria Gaskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panettone Bread Pudding

Makes 12-15 servings

Pudding

1 (2-pound) panettone

8 large eggs

2¼ cups sugar

2 cups heavy cream

3 cups whole milk

¼ cup bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Sauce

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons bourbon

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Cut the panettone into 1-inch cubes and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the bread is dried out, about 45 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes.

Whisk the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, bourbon, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl until well combined.

Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place the bread cubes in the dish. Pour the custard over the cut panettone, mixing and pushing down with a large spoon to fully submerge all of the bread. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake the bread pudding uncovered until the top is puffed up and golden, about 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat the butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until melted and smooth, whisking frequently.

Add the bourbon and cook for 30 seconds. Whisk in the cream, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Cool the bread pudding for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with caramel bourbon sauce.

