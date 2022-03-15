PARA Charlotte serving up one of a kind cocktails

PARA Charlotte, describes their vibe as "like taking a mini-vacation without ever leaving Charlotte"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Women's History Month, we welcomed a fabulous woman to join us on Charlotte Today.

Yashira "Yoshi" Mejia showed us how to make one of PARA's most popular cocktails.

PARA is located in South End, at 235 W. Tremont, Ave. Suite 100.

PARA has a lot of global influences in its' food and cocktails.

On the show Yoshi showed us how to make their signature cocktail: The Koi Pond.

Their hope is when people come in, they feel like they've been transported to another place, like they've taken a mini vacation from their daily lives in Charlotte.