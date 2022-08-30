PARA now has late night bites

You can visit them starting at 11pm for smaller meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Dave from PARA joined Charlotte Today in the kitchen to chat about their late night menu and to make us not just one but two dishes. You might recognize him from Fahrenheit where he oversees their menu and operations too.

The new late night menu features five items:

Togarashi Edamame - sesame, togarashi, lime

Vietnamese Street Wings - marinated, peanut, cilantro, basil, mint

Chicken Satay - coconut, turmeric, peanut, sweet soy, scallion

Beef Satay - soy, sesame, scallion, peanut, jalapeño, cilantro, basil, lime

Trumpet Mushroom - Urban Gourmet Farms mushroom, teriyaki, cilantro, sesame

The menu is available from 11 p.m. to close Friday and Saturday nights.

You can also visit PARA for brunch where they are featuring $1 mimosas on the weekends!

For more information, visit PARA’s website paraclt.com or find them on Instagram or Facebook at @paraclt. Reservations can be made on Resy.com and are encouraged.

