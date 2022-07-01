Parenting tips for a successful New Year.

4 tips to help parents in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning in 'Parenting Today'- we're talking about something we can all relate to - the ongoing stress brought about by the pandemic and how to have success. Beatrice Moise, a Parenting Coach and Board Certified Cognitive Specialist, joins us with some tips to let us hopefully all breathe a little easier.

Tip 1: Make your needs priority.

Parents needs to prioritize the mental and emotional and physical health. Remember you can only give out what you have stored up. Don’t get depleted emotionally and physically stock up by making your needs a priority.

Tip 2: Be flexible with changes ( Virtual-learning, Covid-19 & Variants) .

The pandemic has changed so many things that’s use to be normal and no longer are. It’s important that parents are flexible and adapt to very fluid and organic situations.

Tip 3: Communicate with your child frequently.

Your child ages 5 and up need to know what you are thinking and you need to know what they are feeling and thinking. Open up lines of communication, keep your little ones in the know. Children won’t be surprised and will trust the plan when you keep them informed.

Tip 4: Praise your child consistently.

Children have often times deal with negatives situations and stimulus. It’s important to make them feel good. You can’t praise them enough. Your praise will go a long way in to the mood and overall well-being of your child.