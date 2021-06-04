Tips for parents to navigate their summer with kids

Why it's important to give kids time to adjust to the new environment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer will look differently this year due to the lessening of pandemic restrictions. What should parents expect as they prepare their kids to take part in summer activities? What rules does one need to abide by as they navigate their kids time, scheduling etc…? Cognitive Specialist Beatrice Moise has some helpful guideline to make sure your summer is a happy and stress free one.

With all that has happened over the past year our children’s routines have been thrown out the window. Traditional learning was no longer in the classroom but was off sited to virtual online educating. This adjustment had adverse of affects to our children. Many had problems adapting to this new paradigm and as they approach the summer it can get worse. Moise says give them the time they need and to be flexible as they adjust to this new environment. Don’t rush them into anything in the summer because they may not be ready and may not understand how to navigate this summer.

Kids and family need structure and rules, not for restriction but for freedom within a structure so everyone is on the same page and have the same expectations. Don’t forget this pandemic has been brutal on many families and how they operate as a unit. Moise says, "You need rules especially if you have older kids. Older kids often times don’t understand what they can and cannot do because they typically have more freedom. So it is important to sit down with your kids and say these are the people we are spending time with, we are still social distancing, and we are still wearing masks.” These rules are in place so that we can enjoy our summer.

There are still so many programs available this summer. Organizations like Park and Rec, Vacation Bible School, the YMCA, all have activities that your child can participate in. And now that restrictions are lifted every organization is vying for your kid’s time. Moise says it is so important that you do not over commit and over schedule because it just won’t be enjoyable for your family.

” Whatever you do this summer make sure its something you enjoy doing and please take your time doing them. Let’s make it our goal to have a safe and fun filled summer. For more info you can visit https://www.beatricemoise.com