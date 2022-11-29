Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in

Halli from Park Road Books shares some great reads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!

Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson is a tender coming-of-age novel on the power of art, the short-lived innocence of adolescence, and the nostalgia of first loves. Wilson’s beautiful, funny, sad novel is one that I’ll recommend again and again

Someday Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli is a stunning, witty debut novel about a young woman's emotional journey through unimaginable loss, pulled along by her tight-knit Nigerian family, a posse of friends, and the love and laughter she shared with her husband.

Jackal by Erin E. Adams is both a gripping thriller about missing girls and the dangers lurking in the woods, and a searing and brilliant dissection of what it means to be the ‘only one’ in a small town and a Black woman in the United States of America.

Babel by R. F. Kuang is an engaging fantasy about the magic of language. It is about an ever-expanding, alternate-world empire powered by magically enhanced silver talismans scrutinizes linguistics, history, politics, and the social customs of Victorian-era Great Britain.

The Mosquito Bowl by Buzz Bissinger is an extraordinary, untold story of the Second World War in the vein of Unbroken and The Boys in the Boat, from the author of Friday Night Lights and Three Nights in August.

