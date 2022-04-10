Fall essentials from Walmart

Parker Wallace shares a delicious recipe for Fall

Now that we are back into a Fall routine, we need all the help we can get to make family meals in a pinch. Lucky for us, food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace has some recipes guaranteed to amp up the delicious and cut down on the hassle.

Wallace says, "Walmart makes it easy to check off every ingredient on my list – and their private brands like Great Value and Marketside make the planning easy and affordable."

She also has a tasty steak and cheese sandwich with mushrooms that is perfect for fall. She says, "Mushrooms make it so easy to elevate any recipe– plus they’re great for bulking up every day meals and ramping up the nutrition and rich flavor. I love that mushrooms contain important nutrients like selenium and b vitamins like niacin. You can blend them into other meals. Use leftover beef and mushrooms to fold into a creamy dreamy pasta! Plus, there are so many mushroom varieties to choose from and endless ways to prepare them. And back to pizza night– a great tip for frozen pizza is to add some sauteed mushrooms on top for some major wow factor and incredible flavor."

For more amazing mushroom recipe ideas head on over to mushroomcouncil.com, and everything you need for easy every day meals, visit walmart.com.

