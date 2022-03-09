Food and Lifestyle Contributor, Parker Wallace has the perfect recipe to help you celebrate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you're the kinds of person who thinks everything tastes better with bacon..you're in for a real treat! Saturday September 3rd is International Bacon Day! On Friday Food and Lifestyle Contributor, Parker Wallace stopped by to share some bacon inspired advice to help you, celebrate what she calls her "favorite holiday".

The star of her spread that she shared, Smithfield Bacon. Wallace says she loves it because "it's versatile, and inspires so many, yummy, creative recipes.

Wallace goes on to say "for me, it might as well be International Bacon Day every day– and Taco Tuesday is any day of the week, so why not combine them for a bacon feast worth celebrating! These bacon avocado tacos will blow your mind!"

To start she says: just heat up a large skillet and cook eggs over medium low heat until your scramble is just right– season with some salt and pepper. In another skillet, warm up some flour tortillas. Then, you can create the ultimate bacon taco bar and mix and match your favorite toppings. She then added spinach, then topped with scrambled egg, avocado and of course, hometown original bacon. She says "personally, I recommend adding some of the cooked bacon into the scrambled eggs so you get double the bacon and double the delish. Top with more smoky, crumbled bacon and some chipotle ranch. This is a showstopper recipe! "

Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon is really the perfect addition to any recipe. You can enjoy it on its own, or baked into casseroles, appetizers or side dishes. .And with so many choices to choose from, like Smithfield's Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and their bacon lover's Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon.

You can find Smithfield's wide variety of bacon at your local grocer, or head on over to smithfield.com for more recipe inspiration.