Participate in an online Suicide Prevention Training

WORLD Suicide Prevention Day is coming up September 10th, the theme being: creating hope through action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, and that whole week is National Suicide Prevention Week. In advance of the week, Fonda Bryant, Founder of Wellness Action Recovery, Inc. and Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Advocate, joined Charlotte Today to talk about this important issue.

Bryant shared with us: over 132 Americans are dying every day from suicide, and that more people die in the United States by suicide than car deaths and homicides combined. In addition to those numbers, 54% of the gun violence is from suicides.

Some signs that loved ones should pay attention to: if your loved ones aren't eating, sleeping a lot, or not enough, giving away prized possessions, or losing interest in activities.

There is a free Suicide Prevention Training coming up on September 16th from 1pm to 3pm EST. For more information visit wellnessactionrecovery.org.

