Partnering with Nature's infrastructure

There is a huge impact that water has on climate change and the people and animals who depend upon it. “Whether we are talking about flooding or droughts water is the way that most people experience climate change” says McDonald. But, there is good news and a way to combat the assault water has on our world by partnering with our natural infrastructure. Natural infrastructure is simply helping nature by maintaining wetlands and restoring other natural environmental functions to safeguard against flooding and the like. “For example, maintaining wetlands to help buffer against severe hurricanes and other storms, is nature natural speed bump to slow down hurricanes” says McDonald. In the center of the country we need to be diligent about restoring flood plains as well as wetlands so that excess water from deluges has a place to go. Fixing the plains will ultimately avoid the worst of property damage from excess water. McDonald says “out west where the snow melts from the mountains it is important that the water seeps into the earth slowly via the rivers to not only protect the fish and wildlife but people as they enjoy recreational activities and drinking potable water. Keeping our water safe and clean is relevant no matter where you lived. Worldwide we use 70% of our fresh water for agriculture.