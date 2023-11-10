Party with a purpose this weekend

Show Up Social Volunteering Events are a great way to give back and meet new people

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Show Up" is an events company that creates social volunteering events at local bars and breweries so you can give back while having lots of fun. It's a new twist on volunteer opportunities.

Next Event: October 14th at HI Wire Brewing in South End. They will be packing bags for the upcoming Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte fundraiser.

Their annual event, The Buddy Walk, requires some prep work and they have asked Show Up to round up volunteers to help them get ready. At this event, you will help assemble over 100 goodie bags and prepare approximately 1,000 ribbons with pins for their big event. Everything will be ready and set up for you!

For more information and to register to volunteer head online to their website showup-charlotte.com

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.