Passenger in an accident Call Shane!

You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “If you are a passenger in the car and you are in hurt in an accident what should you do?” It’s important to work with Shane Smith Law, so that you know your rights.
Attorney, Shane Smith walks you through what you need to know; get us involved immediately. Also, it is extremely important that you see a medical professional right away. You don’t know the extent of your injuries, see a doctor and keep records. Our job is to determine who is at fault, which insurance company would we file a claim against. Don’t worry about filing a claim, that’s our job, it’s important that you get better; leave the work to us! In Pain? Call Shane! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com and get a copy of their free "Survival Guide".
