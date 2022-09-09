Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital

They offer chiropractic care, acupuncture, and more

When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning

Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital.

While many pet owners may know - when it comes to caring for older animals, arthritis and other problems can cause vet bill to climb up rather quickly. At Passionate Paws they offer a variety or treatments from chiropractic care, to acupuncture, even grooming in a way that calms animals who may be stressed to go to the groomers. You can find out more about all their services and doctors at passionatepawsanimalhospitalcom.

Here's the mission statement they have on their website:

Our mission at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital™ is to practice integrative medicine in partnership with you to provide the safest and most effective healthcare plan uniquely designed to treat your whole pet, not just the disease and create a visit experience that alleviates fear, anxiety, and stress.

