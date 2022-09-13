Make sure to watch 'Password' tonight

You can catch it tonight and tomorrow night here on WCNC Charlotte

According to Channel Guide magazine, here's how Password works.

The game’s simple format — a celebrity player and a contestant each try to convey mystery words to each other using only single-word clues (that are not the answer word itself) — has been part of the appeal. Notable hosts and guest stars over the years have also been part of the fun over the years, particularly original host Allen Ludden and his wife, Betty White, who was a frequent face on the show as a celebrity contestant in dozens of episodes between 1961-75.

Jimmy Fallon, who introduced new generations of fans to the classic game on both Late Night and The Tonight Show, is an executive producer and one member of the two celebrity/contestant duos who will face off in two games during each of the eight hourlong episodes to win cash prizes. The premiere features Fallon and Jon Hamm competing; other celebrity guests will include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor. The initial season will also feature legacy contestants from 1980s versions of the game show.

NBC brought back Password in a new version hosted by actress Keke Palmer.

