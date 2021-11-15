Pathways to good medicare

Choose options, Medicare parts A & B or Medicare Advantage for your healthcare needs

Medicare enrollment period is now and many seniors don’t know the path ways to good medical care. Alec Hoffman, Retail Operations Manage for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the latest information.

Medicare is a national health insurance program in the United States, begun in 1965 under the Social Security Administration and now administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It primarily provides health insurance for Americans aged 65 and older, but also for some younger people with disability status as determined by the SSA, including people with end stage renal disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. There are two pathways people can take towards their Medicare.

Pathway 1 is the Original Medicare, Parts A + B. This option is provided by the federal government and include hospital benefits and medical benefits, it covers hospitalization , nursing facility care, hospice care home healthcare as well as physician services. Part A is free if you have paid into social security program for at least 10 years.

Path 2 is known as Medicare Advantage. Medicare Advantage is offer by private insurance. It is the same type of coverage from Original Medicare but it often includes additional services such as dental, vision, and gym membership. Typically the end user chooses pathway 2 to cover the gaps like prescription medication not cover by Original Medicare. Also this plan allows you to choose doctors in a network.