After being told "you're not a good candidate for breast implants," Sharon turned to Amelia Aesthetics

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

A patient shares what made Amelia Aesthetics so special. After being told "you're not a good candidate for breast implants" Sharon turned to Amelia Aesthetics. Sharon got breast implants a month ago. She says she was anxious to go to Amelia Aesthetics, but Dr. Paul, quickly calmed all her concerns. She had wanted implants since she was 19, but was told by a Rock Hill doctor - she wasn't a good candidate.

"They told me I didn't have enough breast tissue wouldn't look normal wouldn't look right, and I would waste a lot of money. So I never tried again."

Sharon says going to Amelia Aesthetics is like being at a regular doctor's office.

"I could go as big as I want, it would look natural, and give me the shape I always wanted."

To learn more go to askamelia.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.