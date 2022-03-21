Patrons can't get enough of Angry Ale's

Angry Ale's has a diverse menu

Angry Ale's is excited to announce they have expanded their menu and added lighter and healthier eating options. They will now offer great tasting and healthy dishes that are veggie only as well as plant-based proteins. Here to talk about their menu and make their famous Chicken Tinga Taco is Chef Detron Legit.

Angry Ale's has a varitey of options on their menu. Their new Farmers Market Bowl includes roasted chicken, roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes, marinated kale, toasted pumpkin seeds over warm brown rice and quinoa. If you're looking for a protein boost, the new Fajita Power Bowl is perfect. It's filled with marinated fajita chicken, avocado, fajita veggies, black bean and corn salsa served over brown rice and quinoa. If you're hungry for a delicious burger but want to cut back on meat, the "Beyond Burger" has also been added to the new menu and is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion.