Lots of summer fun to be had at Patterson Farms

This summer, take the whole family to Patterson Farms for lots of fun activities! Start off by picking your own batch of strawberries to take home and enjoy. Or you can head to their market and get strawberries and other produce already picked and ready to go. Plus, you can get some delicious ice cream, including strawberry ice cream made with their own strawberries.

There is also a fun playground for the kids to play on with slides, bubble blowing and more. Kids can also meet some barnyard animals, and even feed some of them!

Find more on Patterson Farms online at visitpattersonfarm.com.

You can catch Mia’s Big Adventures all summer long. Every spot you see Mia explore can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

