Paying off your Student Loan

Tips to help you pay off your loan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now, you've heard about the new student loan forgiveness. But what if you had more than the $10,000 to $20,000 offered or did not qualify for the forgiveness? Bernadette Joy leads Crush Your Money Goals, a financial education company who helps professionals build their plans to financial independence. She also personally paid off $300,000 of debt in 3 years including $72,000 of student loans. Bernadette has three solid tips to help you crush the debt of your student loan! Here are her tips.

Tip #1: Decide your timeline for paying off the debt and make it matter to you. That timeline will help you figure out the amount you need to focus on each month.

Tip #2: Know your net worth numbers and not just your student loan numbers. Most people don’t know what their true financial picture looks like and feel really demotivated by their huge student loan amounts. Instead, of saying we're going to pay down debt, let say we're going to grow our net worth! That sounds so much cooler, and by the way it means the same thing!

Tip #3: Put your student loan amount at the TOP of your budget (not at the bottom). “I have had clients who held onto their student loans for decades because it was never on the top of their priorities” says Joy. Remember this is temporary and once the student loans are gone, they're gone forever! So while it will definitely be a pain in the short-term there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.