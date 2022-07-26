Peach cobbler a delicious mouth watering dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NCRLA Chef Showdown continues and today we welcome Pastry Chef Savanna Broder from the Ballantyne hotel to Charlotte Today. Pastry Chef Savanna Broder is one of 5 pastry chefs to make it to the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown top 20 finalists. She's going for the win at the Aug 8th, Grand Finale and the title of 2022 NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year. This is not Savana's first time to compete, she has previously competed in 2021 and took home the People's Choice Award for Best Dessert in the 2021 Chef Showdown Competition.

Here are the detail for the NCLRA Chef Showdown. Part of the fun of this evening of local food and drink is that it really is an interactive event. Those attending can participate in judging . Everyone who attends the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale will get to taste 15 savory dishes, and 5 desserts from Chefs and pastry chefs across the state as well as 6 craft cocktails created by 6 NC bartenders representing 6 NC distilleries. And then, they will get to vote for their own People's Choice favorites. It's going to be a wonderful evening of local food and drink. The Grand Finale is the Aug 8th in Raleigh at the Angus Barn Pavilion. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at NCChefShowdown.com