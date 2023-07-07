Peach Week in Southern Pines/Pinehurst July 13-22

Heidi Billotto shares everything you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Peach Festival, which takes place in Candor, North Carolina July 13th through 15th, is celebrating its 25th year this year. It is always the 3rd weekend in July.

Peach Week is a new event debuting this year, extending all the fun at the annual NC Peach Festival for a full week. Peach Week will run July 13-22 in and around Pinehurst, Southern Pines & Aberdeen . The sandy soil in this part of NC is precisely why Moore and Montgomery Counties are the Peach Capital of North Carolina. North Carolina produces some 3.5 million pounds of peaches each year.

Events include a classic car show, a life's a peach night at the Sandhills Bogey's ball game, A family friendly movie night, a 5K fun run, classes on how to pickle peaches, foodie tours and a Peach A'Palooza night with peach cider and peach cider sushies at James Creek Ciderhouse.

All of the refreshments at every event feature local peaches. On both Saturdays, 3 different area Farmers Markets will feature peaches and peach products; and of course, local peach stands will be ready and waiting for you to come and buy the local crop.

