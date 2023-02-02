The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall

Suzanne Libfraind can help you pick styles that you love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID.

You will work together to find your personal style as she shows you the colors, styles and designers that will look best on you, and work with you to shop for everyday basics, update your professional look, or help you sparkle for a special event.

Customers can enjoy up to 3 hours of complimentary shopping with Suzanne to determine your personal style and come up with some great looks for your life. You can call or text (919)270-0250) or email Suzanne at Suzanne@suzannelibfraind.com to make an appointment. She works with all budgets and all stores.

