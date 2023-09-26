Pet Hunger Awareness Day, sponsored by PetSmart Charities

Post a video of your pet's happy food dance today to help with donations

Every year an estimated 30 million pets face hunger in the U.S. The result is that many times the need to feed pets is a challenge, prompting families to surrender those loved animals to already crowded shelters or to give them food meant for themselves.

Aimee Gilbreath, joined Charlotte Today to share details of the first-ever Pet Hunger Awareness Day created by the organization. The non-profit is encouraging pet parents to participate in a new social media campaign called the “Dinner Dance Challenge,” where you can upload a video of your pet doing their dinner happy dance to help raise funds. PetSmart Charities are working with Alphia, the nation’s largest pet food manufacturer, to match individual donations based on social media posts.

For more information, visit PetSmartCharities.org.

