Keeping your pet cool and comfortable during the hot summer months

It’s getting warmer as we head into summer, make sure that your pet is staying hydrated and has plenty of access to clean, cool water. You can also add ice cubes to their water bowl to make it even cooler. Many dogs also enjoy playing with ice cubes and they can be given as a treat.

Try to avoid going out for long walks in the middle of the day. Early morning and evening when the sun has gone down are great times to walk your dog. If you do take your pet for a walk in the middle of the day, be aware of the temperature of the sidewalks and pavement to avoid burning their paws and be sure to bring water with you to keep them hydrated.

If your pet enjoys the water or pool, a fun activity can be to take them swimming. This burns off some energy, while also providing a fun activity for your pet. At Pet Paradise, their resorts have a pool onsite. Pet parents can also purchase a kiddie pool for their pet to play in at home.

Many pet stores and retailers have cooling mats that are designed to help cool off your dog. If your pet has been outside for an extended amount of time, the mat can help them to cool off more quickly and can be a good place to direct them to after a long outdoor walk.

Be aware of the signs of a heatstroke. Symptoms can include vomiting, excessive panting and lethargy. Some breeds are more prone to heatstroke than others, so it is important to pay close attention to your pet when they are playing outside during the summer.

Another important tip is that pet parents should never leave their dog in a car when it is hot outside. Even if it is just for a few minutes, this can be dangerous.

Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes all become more prevalent in the summer months as the temperature outside heats up. It is important to keep your pet up-to-date on their preventative medication.

If you are planning to spend a lot of time outside with your pet, consider purchasing mosquito repellent that is designed for dogs.

There are different style haircuts for different pets – it depends on their breed and hair type. During the hot summer months, some pet owners opt for a shorter cut, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it will help to keep them cool.

Pets’ coats have several layers that help them stay comfortable in the heat – like a natural cooling system. A professional groomer can advise on a style that is best for you and your pet, no matter the time of year. Brush your dog frequently to avoid tangles and matts.

Some pet parents may be comfortable trimming their pets’ nails at home. Having long nails can be very uncomfortable for many pets, so it is a good idea to stay on top of their nail length.

Regularly check your pet’s eyes for any crust or discharge. Use a damp cotton ball to help keep your pet’s eyes clear.

If your pet’s ears seem dirty, you can clean them gently with a cotton ball and mineral oil. Many stores also sell special liquid ear cleaner solution that you can use.

Make sure to give your pet baths in between their regular grooming sessions. While not all pets need a bath every week, bathing them on occasion is important to help maintain the health of their fur.

